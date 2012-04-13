UPDATE 2-Hungary PM: preconditions for aid "blackmail"

* Some issues may end up in court - PM Orban

* Orban to meet EU’s Barroso on April 23

* Analyst sees “zero progress” (Adds more detail, analysts)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban firmly resisted on Friday the EU setting political preconditions for starting aid talks, saying it would amount to “blackmail” and dampening hopes for an agreement anytime soon.

Some analysts said the prime minister’s comments indicated Hungary and two key lenders, the European Union (EU) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), were pretty much at a standstill.

“Orban is still playing the PR game by saying that talks can get started quickly and progress is being made. We are still miles away from talks and there has been zero progress so far since January,” said Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura.

Central Europe’s most indebted nation needs precautionary aid from the IMF and the EU to rein in unsustainable borrowing costs and avert a market crisis after a string of credit rating cuts to “junk” status.

But Orban’s conservative government has been locked in a legal row with the EU since December on legislation involving the central bank, a data protection authority and the retirement age of judges, which has hampered its bid for financial help.

Hungary has made concessions in the legal dispute and insisted it was ready to start aid talks any time but some contentious issues remain, and Orban’s strong rhetoric on Friday signalled rising tensions with Brussels, analysts said.

The tug-of-war with the EU has prompted concerns in markets that Hungary was trying to buy time, hoping market sentiment turns more favourable and making an IMF deal unnecessary.

But the delay in the start of talks could weigh on the forint currency and Hungary’s government bonds, which trade at around 8-9 percent, yield levels that are unsustainable. Markets have been propped up by hopes for an IMF deal since January.

Orban said the IMF seemed to have no political preconditions for assistance, but Brussels apparently was “entertaining the idea” of imposing such conditions, which he said would be an unacceptable overreach of its powers.

“In the recent past they (IMF) extended a loan to Bosnia, Egypt, Pakistan and Belarus. This list makes it clear that the IMF provides loans only on a financial basis,” Orban told Kossuth Radio on Friday.

“Imposing any political condition, be it either in the field of justice or any other issue would amount to blackmail and blackmail cannot be accepted in the (European) Union,” he added.

Orban also told public radio that if any differences remain with the EU Commission after it finishes a legal assessment of Hungary’s latest replies in their dispute, expected within days, those would have to be settled in European court.

But he said it would be “inconceivable” for the resolution of these disputes to become a precondition for official aid talks, which Hungary needs to rebuild market confidence undermined by nearly two years of unorthodox economic policies

“Hungary is a member of the IMF. It is our bank,” Orban said. “And if we turn to them for a precautionary loan and this request is not assessed purely on an economic basis but other, political conditions are allowed to interfere, that is inconceivable and unacceptable.”

Orban said he would meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels on April 23, adding that things were “moving in the right direction” even though the speed did not look sufficient.

TURNAROUND QUESTIONABLE

But it is questionable whether the meeting with Barroso could bring about a turnaround.

“In the past few days it’s become clear that tension has increased between the two parties, which sends a clear message, that the agreement (on financial assistance) could be further delayed,” said Zoltan Arokszallasi, analyst at Erste Bank.

“I think the chance of Hungary getting a funding deal by the end of the second quarter has decreased to almost zero.”

The forint eased half a percent to 297.70.

The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that Hungary has addressed some of the contentious issues but worries remained over a cut in central bankers’ salaries, an expansion of the bank’s Monetary Council, as well as an oath which Hungarian central bankers must take.

An informal meeting of experts from the government, EU, IMF, ECB and the central bank will discuss the ECB’s observations next week. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Sandor Peto; Editing by Michael Roddy)