FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary govt party can back targeted spending cuts -lawmaker
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 7, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Hungary govt party can back targeted spending cuts -lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARVAR, Hungary, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party will never support any freeze in pensions but can accept targeted spending cuts, such as in the costs of bureaucracy in talks with international lenders, its parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan said on Friday.

“The parliamentary group is of the view that no measure makes sense with regard to pensions. Freezing pensions does not make sense,” Rogan told a news conference after a three-day summit of the ruling party in the western town of Sarvar.

He said the government should work toward an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union of a financial safety net but only if a planned 300 billion forint stimulus package can be fully implemented next year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.