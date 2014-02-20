Intesa Sanpaolo says committed to staying in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo will keep its Hungarian banking unit CIB which has solid capital and a strategy based on sustainable growth in the Hungarian economy, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Ignacio Jaquotot, the head of Intesa’s International Subsidiary Banks Division, told central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy that Intesa Sanpaolo was committed to Hungary and would remain a long-term investor through CIB Bank.

Matolcsy, a former economy minister and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ally, said earlier that four foreign banks could quit Hungary and analysts tipped Intesa may be one of them. (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by David Evans)