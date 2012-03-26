UPDATE 1-Hungary sees bond after IMF deal but tests waters

* FX debt could be issued once IMF/EU deal reached, ministry says

* Sources say Hungary testing interest in markets for bond issue

* Investors split on whether issue could come before IMF deal (Adds details, comments)

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economy ministry said on Monday the country wants to secure an international financing backstop before issuing foreign currency debt, and talks held already with foreign and domestic banks were aimed at preparing the way for this.

But market sources in Budapest and London said a debt issue might come even before a credit deal with the IMF and EU - risking renewed investor suspicion that Hungary may not really want such an accord, fearing it would lessen its independence.

A multibillion-euro precautionary loan from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union would rein in borrowing costs from unsustainable levels after Hungary saw its credit score cut to “junk” by major rating agencies.

Despite repeated government pledges for a fast agreement, progress towards a deal, seen vital to restore investor trust in Hungary after nearly two years of unorthodox economic policies, has been hampered by a row with the EU on new legislation.

Brussels is pursuing action over Hungary’s failure to modify laws on the independence of the central bank, the national data protection authority and the retirement age of judges.

“We are committed to starting loan negotiations as soon as possible, the government has declared this strongly on repeated occasions, and it has already taken numerous steps to this end,” the Economy Ministry said in an emailed response to questions.

“Naturally, apart from continuous discussions with representatives of the EU/IMF, we are monitoring market developments together with the (debt agency) AKK and the international and domestic banks cooperating with them to ensure that we can come to market with the best possible conditions after the agreement is reached,” the ministry said.

The ministry was asked about a Saturday report by local news agency MTI that said Hungary could come to market with a dollar-denominated bond as soon as next month.

The official credit talks have not even started due to a legal debate with the European Commission that is now in its third month about new Hungarian laws and most analysts do not expect a deal before the middle of the year.

A London-based fund manager who wished to remain unnamed said the Hungarian government had been in discussions with foreign banks including JP Morgan and Citigroup in the past two weeks about a possible debt issue.

JP Morgan and Citigroup could not immediately be reached for comment.

The fund manager said some banks ruled out that Hungary would issue the bond as that would be negative to the IMF/EU talks, but “I am of the camp that they need to offer a decent premium”, and Hungary could probably issue at the long end of the yield curve, for 7-10 years.

“The 10-year (bond) they issued last year is trading at 7.30 percent, they would need to offer 8 percent. It would go into the (JP Morgan) index so index trackers would buy it,” the fund manager added.

In March and April 2011, after announcing fiscal reforms which boosted market sentiment, Hungary successfully placed dollar-denominated bonds worth a total of $4.25 billion.

“EVEN TURKEYS CAN FLY”

Hungary has Eastern Europe’s highest debt at around 80 percent of economic output and was downgraded to “junk” by all three main rating agencies in the past months due to a toxic mixture of weak growth, high debt and unpredictable policies.

An IMF/EU deal could guarantee continued access to market financing for the country which has to roll over foreign currency debt worth over 4 billion euros this year, even if the euro zone debt crisis deepens.

A credit deal could cut the high yields that Hungary pays on its debt, but debt agency AKK head Istvan Torocskei told Reuters last week that international markets had been favourable to debt issues in the past months, and Hungary might tap the market too if market conditions are supportive.

Hungarian forint-denominated government bond yields rose to two-month highs after Torocskei’s comments, and were mixed on Monday, with 10-year bonds trading flat at yields around 9.05 percent.

Market participants have said Hungary must be cautious as a bond issue might create the impression that the government only wants to win time with the IMF/EU talks and does not sincerely want a deal that would cut its independence in economic policy.

Zsolt Papp, fund manager at Union Bancaire Privée in Zurich, said he would be “very surprised” if Hungary organised a bond issue before investors learn the content and size of a credit deal with the IMF and the EU.

One Budapest-based trader said the government could still try to come out with a bond if the forint remains stable.

Abundant liquidity in international bond markets may even allow an issue if the government is able to persuade investors that it plans measures to cut the budget deficit to make the EU withdraw a decision to suspend some funds to Hungary next year.

"In a strong wind even turkeys can fly... but if the wind is not strong enough, the turkey will fall on its face," the trader said.