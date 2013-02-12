Hungary revises guidance on dual-tranche bond

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has revised guidance on its upcoming dual-tranche US dollar-denominated bond issue.

The sovereign has announced final guidance of 340bp area (plus or minus 5bp) over US Treasuries for a 5-year tenor and 350bp area (plus or minus 5bp) for a 10-year tranche.

Initial guidance on the two tranches had been set at 345bp area and 355bp area over Treasuries respectively.

Both issues will be of benchmark size, with pricing expected later today.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)