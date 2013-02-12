FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary launches USD3.25bn dual-tranche bond
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Hungary launches USD3.25bn dual-tranche bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has launched a USD3.25bn dual-tranche SEC Registered Global bond, according to a source close to the deal.

The sovereign has launched a USD1.25bn five-year note at 335bp over US Treasuries, 10bp inside initial thoughts, the source said, adding that it has also launched a USD2bn 10-year bond at 345bp over US Treasuries, also 10bp inside initial thoughts.

Allocations and pricing will be completed later Tuesday. BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Josie Cox)

