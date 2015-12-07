FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Condor says received "unspecified threat" on Egypt-bound flight
December 7, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Condor says received "unspecified threat" on Egypt-bound flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German airline Condor said it received an “unspecified threat” made via telephone, forcing it to divert a flight heading from Berlin to Egypt to land in Budapest on Monday.

It said the plane, an Airbus A321, landed safely at 10.42 GMT in Budapest where it was undergoing inspection.

“Safety takes the highest priority,” Condor said in a statement, without providing further details of the threat. All 133 passengers and seven crew were safe and being cared for, it added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Paul Carrel)

