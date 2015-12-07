FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-No explosives found on German plane grounded in Budapest
December 7, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-No explosives found on German plane grounded in Budapest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds police saying no explosives found)

BUDAPEST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Police said they found no explosives on a German passenger plane after it diverted to Budapest on Monday following a bomb threat.

The jet operated by Condor airlines, heading from Berlin to Hurghada in Egypt, had turned back from Serbian airspace after the alert.

“Police have finished the search and have not found any explosives or explosive devices,” Hungarian police spokeswoman Viktoria Csiszer-Kovacs said.

German airline Condor said it had received an “unspecified threat” made via telephone.

The incident came a month after the downing of a Russian airliner, also an Airbus A321, over Egypt on Oct. 31, for which a group affiliated with Islamic State claimed responsibility.

The Kremlin has since concluded a bomb destroyed the plane, killing 224 people. (Reporting by Budapest newsroom, additional reporting by Victoria Bryan and Paul Carrel in Berlin, Editing by Catherine Evans and Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
