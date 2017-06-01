FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Hungary's Konzum acquires 45 pct stake in MKB Bank -statement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 3 months ago

Hungary's Konzum acquires 45 pct stake in MKB Bank -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian holding company Konzum, linked to businessman Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, will acquire a 45 percent stake in MKB Bank after taking control of private equity fund Metis, it said in a statement.

Konzum will take over the fund from private equity investor MINERVA, one of the three buyers who purchased MKB at its privatisation tender last year.

Konzum, in which Meszaros controls a 19.6-percent stake, said it planned to buy a further 4 percent stake in MKB. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.