Hungarian parliament rejects bill to tighten grip over brokerages
June 9, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Hungarian parliament rejects bill to tighten grip over brokerages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s parliament on Tuesday rejected government-backed legislation to tighten curbs on investment service providers, the first notable bill to be blocked by the opposition since the ruling bloc lost its two-thirds majority earlier this year.

After the main elements of the bill failed to pass by the required two-thirds majority, parliament postponed a final vote on the package at the request of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz-KDNP coalition government.

The ruling alliance said in a statement after the 131-43 vote with 24 absentions that opposition parties had “let the cheating brokers escape”, but pledged to push through the legislation nonetheless.

The bill aimed to strengthen controls over the financial sector and boost the National Bank of Hungary’s regulatory powers after a series of brokerage collapses earlier this year.

Under the bill, clients of failed brokerage firms would get compensation of up to 100,000 euros ($112,450) in the future, similar to bank deposit holders, and the investor protection fund BEVA would merge with deposit protection fund OBA.

The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of brokerage Quaestor in March, saying it had sold about 150 billion forints ($539.74 million) worth of bonds beyond what was permitted under its issuance programme.

Quaestor’s demise followed that of two peers, Buda-Cash and Hungaria Ertekpapir, due to suspected fraudulent activities, affecting tens of thousands of small investors and amounting to one of Hungary’s worst financial sector scandals for decades. ($1 = 0.8893 euros) ($1 = 277.9100 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

