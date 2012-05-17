FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary offers $17 mln for Takarekbank stake -website
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Hungary offers $17 mln for Takarekbank stake -website

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* State-owned MFB offers $17.3 mln for Takarekbank- Index

* Govt aims to use stake to help ignite lending, growth

BUDAPEST, May 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s state-owned development bank MFB has offered to pay 4 billion forints ($17.3 million) for a 38 percent stake in savings cooperative Takarekbank to help boost lending and restart growth in the country, a website reported on Thursday.

MFB has approached Germany’s DZ Bank to buy its stake in the umbrella bank of savings cooperatives, with the government hoping it can influence Hungary’s struggling economy through its more than 1,600 branches, index.hu said, without naming its sources.

Hungary produced one of the weakest first-quarter economic output figures in the European Union, with a 1.3 percent quarterly contraction, second only to Greece in the EU.

The government has sought ways to breathe new life into bank lending, and MFB Chief Executive Officer Laszlo Baranyay confirmed earlier this month that one way to do that would be through MFB’s presence in the commercial banking market.

“There are situations when we must temporarily replace commercial banks,” Baranyay told the weekly Heti Valasz. “We are indeed in talks with the foreign owners of Takarekbank, with results expected in the near future.”

MFB spokesman Janos Nyiri told Reuters he had no further comment on the issue at the moment.

“At the beginning of the talks the German partner explicitly asked for excluding publicity,” he said in an emailed reply to questions. “MFB’s management respects this request.”

DZ Bank held a 38.5 percent stake in Takarekbank at the end of 2011, with local cooperatives holding a 56.6 percent majority stake. ($1 = 231.3045 Hungarian forints) ($1 = 0.7849 euros) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
