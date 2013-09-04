Central bank loans won't reverse fall in Hungary business lending - OTP

BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s 750 billion forint ($3.3 billion)programme to inject cheap funds into the business sector will not be sufficient to reverse a years-long decline in corporate lending, the deputy head of Hungary’s OTP Bank said.

The National Bank of Hungary, which has cut interest rates by 320 basis points over the past year to 3.8 percent to boost the sickly economy, launched its funding programme in April to help commercial banks issue cheap loans to companies.

Laszlo Wolf, deputy chief executive of OTP, Hungary’s biggest bank, told a business conference on Wednesday that new loans issued under the programme amounted to a net 150-200 billion forints, according to OTP’s estimates.

That was worth only around 3 percent of the total corporate loan stock, Wolf said, though he added the new loans still probably offered “some help” to the bank sector.

“Economic growth moves in tandem with net loan flows and no country in western Europe has managed to produce significant (economic) growth without an increase in net lending,” Wolf said.

“In Hungary the corporate loan stock has been shrinking for the past five years and I think not even the central bank’s loan programme will be able to reverse that this year,” he said.

The central bank has said it would review its lending programme in late August or early September and decide whether any extension of the scheme was required.

Wolf also said any further significant burdens on the heavily-taxed bank sector would damage economic growth. Data issued earlier on Wednesday showed the economy grew by 0.5 percent in annual terms in the second quarter.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party is due to discuss later this week a package of proposals submitted by banks last month to help hundreds of thousands of families indebted in foreign currency, mainly the Swiss franc.

Wolf did not refer to this plan directly but said any government policy that aimed for economic growth in the long run could not afford to weaken the bank sector.

The central bank said in its latest lending survey that outstanding loans to Hungarian companies fell 6.4 percent in annual terms in the second quarter despite a significant decline in interest rates. It said commercial banks had not eased other conditions for borrowers.