Hungary cbank to provide 9 bln euros for banks for fx loans conversion
November 4, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary cbank to provide 9 bln euros for banks for fx loans conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will provide 9 billion euros from its foreign currency reserves for banks to ensure a smooth conversion of households’ Swiss franc and euro-denominated loans into forints, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Hungary will allocate some of its reserves to banks, protecting the forint from a potential selloff if banks had to sell the local currency to buy billions of Swiss francs and euros during the process.

Initially the bank allocated 3 billion euros of its reserves to help banks compensate customers for loan charges that the government and courts have deemed unfair, it announced in September. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)

