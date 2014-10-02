FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary ruling party to discuss fair banking bill on Nov 4
October 2, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary ruling party to discuss fair banking bill on Nov 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling party will first discuss a bill that will set out the rules for fair banking on Nov. 4, when the party will also start discussions on a planned conversion of foreign currency loans into forints, a senior Fidesz lawmaker said.

Antal Rogan, head of the party’s parliamentary group, also said on Thursday that he has written a letter to the President of the Republic Janos Ader urging him to sign off on a law passed in parliament last month that forces banks to pay refunds to borrowers on past loans.

“In this system of fair banking... the conditions for providing loans to consumers will be fixed, banks can compete in pricing only,” Rogan told a news conference. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than)

