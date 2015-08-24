Hungary cbank sells CHF 592 mln to banks for car loans conversion

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank sold 592 million Swiss francs to commercial banks at a tender on Monday in order to help them convert outstanding foreign currency-denominated car and consumer loans into forints, the National Bank of Hungary said.

The bank said in a statement that it sold Swiss francs at an exchange rate of 287.2 forints per franc, which was the official rate on Aug. 19.

Hungary announced last Wednesday that it had decided after talks with local banks to convert outstanding foreign currency-denominated loans into forints. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)