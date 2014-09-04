Hungary to start conversion of forex loans in spring 2015-minister

NYIREGYHAZA, Hungary, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The planned conversion of foreign currency loans is expected to start in the spring of 2015, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told a conference of economists on Thursday in eastern Hungary.

Hungary’s government plans to phase out foreign currency-denominated loans to reduce the burden on households who lost out on the loans, mostly taken out prior to the 2008 financial crisis, after the exchange rate shifted.