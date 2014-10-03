FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary ruling party could decide on fx loans conversion in Nov -radio
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary ruling party could decide on fx loans conversion in Nov -radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling party could make a decision about the planned conversion of household foreign currency loans into forints at its meeting on Nov. 4, a senior Fidesz lawmaker said on Friday.

Antal Rogan, head of the party’s parliamentary group, said a new bill on consumer loans would also be discussed.

“The decision could be made (in 2014), while how and when the conversion will be actually carried out - with this, it’s worthwhile to wait until the banks settle refunds on past loans with borrowers,” Rogan told public radio.

As a result of banks’ refunds to be paid to borrowers, the outstanding principal on foreign currency loans will decrease.

Major foreign banks in Hungary that would be affected by the conversion of billions of euros worth of foreign currency mortgages include Austrian Erste Bank and Raiffeisen , Italian Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit and Belgian KBC. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.