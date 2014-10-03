Hungary ruling party could decide on fx loans conversion in Nov -radio

BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling party could make a decision about the planned conversion of household foreign currency loans into forints at its meeting on Nov. 4, a senior Fidesz lawmaker said on Friday.

Antal Rogan, head of the party’s parliamentary group, said a new bill on consumer loans would also be discussed.

“The decision could be made (in 2014), while how and when the conversion will be actually carried out - with this, it’s worthwhile to wait until the banks settle refunds on past loans with borrowers,” Rogan told public radio.

As a result of banks’ refunds to be paid to borrowers, the outstanding principal on foreign currency loans will decrease.

Major foreign banks in Hungary that would be affected by the conversion of billions of euros worth of foreign currency mortgages include Austrian Erste Bank and Raiffeisen , Italian Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit and Belgian KBC. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)