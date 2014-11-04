Conversion of FX loans at market rate an option-Hungary minister

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hungary has not decided yet on the exchange rate to be applied for the planned conversion of households’ foreign currency loans into forints, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said, adding that conversion at market exchange rates was an option.

Varga told private channel HirTV late on Monday there were two constraints the government had to take into account when deciding on the exchange rate.

On the one hand, people who took out loans in forints cannot be worse off than foreign currency borrowers, and on the other hand, Hungary’s top court had said that borrowers had to bear the exchange rate risk on the loans.

Varga said conversion at market exchange rate “cannot be excluded”.

“There is a very important further constraint on this decision: if the government sets an exchange rate more favourable than the market rate, this can only be done if the central bank co-operates as a partner, as a part of the foreign currency reserves is needed for us to be able to convert the loans into forints,” Varga said.