FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elimination of CHF mortgages could help Hungary's growth-state sec
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Elimination of CHF mortgages could help Hungary's growth-state sec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hungary’s move to resolve the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages could help economic growth as households spend more, Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban told a Euromoney conference on Tuesday.

Orban said he was optimistic on Hungary’s growth outlook as the elimination of Swiss franc mortgages seemed to be paying off in lower installments for households. “This could encourage them to spend more,” he said. Hungary’s economy is expected to grow at a rate of above 2 percent this year.

Budapest passed legislation late last year to convert billions of euros worth of costly foreign-currency mortgages into forints, and fixed the exchange rate for the conversion at well below current market rates.

In a panel discussion, Vazil Hudak, state secretary in Slovakia’s finance ministry, said he was concerned about prospects for disinflation but hoped the European Central Bank could alleviate this via a programme of quantitative easing.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.