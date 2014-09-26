FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary wants loan regulation law in effect by new year -PM
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2014 / 6:14 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary wants loan regulation law in effect by new year -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hungary will have legislation in effect from Jan. 1 to regulate short, medium and long-term retail loans to ensure that banks act in a fair manner, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Orban said the government will discuss the draft bill around the end of October.

“We would like this ... law on fair banking to be effective from January 1, 2015,” he told public radio.

Orban’s government has imposed heavy windfall taxes on banks since 2010 and this week parliament passed legislation that will force banks to refund borrowers on past loans after a top court found that customers had been overcharged.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
