Hungary's OTP says could survive any new FX loan scheme

BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank would survive any kind of new government measure to help foreign currency mortgage holders with ample capital left, the bank’s chief said on Wednesday, but a radical measure would hurt trust in Hungary.

OTP chief executive and chairman Sandor Csanyi said he hoped the government would consult with the country’s Bank Association before taking a decision on foreign currency loans, but added this was “only a hope.”

“There cannot be a solution in the foreign currency loans issue which OTP would not survive with appropriate capital left. We may not make acquisitions in that case,” Csanyi told journalists.