Chief of Hungary's OTP says share sale was pre-planned

BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - Sandor Csanyi, the chairman and CEO of Hungary’s OTP Bank sold the majority of his stock in the bank last week in a pre-planned move that was designed to raise funds for investment in the agricultural sector, Csanyi said on Wednesday.

He said an earlier government announcement about plans to overwrite foreign currency loan contracts by law was not a factor behind the sale and he was not sending a message to the government. However, he said he sold shares cheaper than originally planned because of news of the government plan.

He said he considered the bank to be a sound investment still, adding he would manage his investment portfolio more actively, including buying OTP stock down the line.

He acknowledged that he had undergone heart surgery earlier this year but said he felt fine and was not planning to resign. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than; Editing by Christian Lowe)