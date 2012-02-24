MOL says did not bid for Polish refiner Lotos

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group did not submit a bid for Polish oil refiner Lotos late last year and is not planning to buy new refineries the region, MOL’s Chief Executive Jozsef Molnar said on Friday. “As for Lotos...we did not make a bid in the (December) round, as the available information did not allow us to make a bid,” Molnar told a news conference.

Molnar also said MOL aimed to strengthen its regional position and was not thinking in terms of extensive growth.

“We aim to focus on this region, we are not planning to buy a new refinery ... but we are planning to make smaller acquisitions in terms of logistical and retail networks in the central eastern European region within the shipment radius of our (existing) refineries.”

Last year Poland said it expected to pick a buyer for its controlling stake in Lotos by early 2012. The government has a 53 percent stake in the Gdansk-based refiner. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)