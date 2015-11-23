FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary central bank buys majority stake in Budapest bourse - report
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary central bank buys majority stake in Budapest bourse - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has signed an agreement to buy a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange from several Austrian companies, business web site napi.hu reported late on Friday, without naming its sources.

A market source with knowledge of the situation also told Reuters on Monday the deal was signed on Friday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), led by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has said it wants to buy a majority stake in the bourse to help support the pro-growth policies of the government.

According to napi.hu, NBH will buy a 50.46 percent stake in the bourse from the CEE Stock Exchange Group, or CEESEG AG. CEESEG is owned by Austrian banks and issuers of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

NBH has also agreed to buy a 18.34 percent stake from Austrian Österreichische Kontrollbank AG, which is owned by a dozen Austrian banks, napi.hu said.

That would give NBH a total stake of 75.74 percent.

The price was 3,550 forints per share, napi.hu said.

NBH declined to comment. CEESEG and Österreichse Kontrollbank could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.