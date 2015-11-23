Hungary central bank buys majority stake in Budapest bourse - report

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has signed an agreement to buy a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange from several Austrian companies, business web site napi.hu reported late on Friday, without naming its sources.

A market source with knowledge of the situation also told Reuters on Monday the deal was signed on Friday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), led by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has said it wants to buy a majority stake in the bourse to help support the pro-growth policies of the government.

According to napi.hu, NBH will buy a 50.46 percent stake in the bourse from the CEE Stock Exchange Group, or CEESEG AG. CEESEG is owned by Austrian banks and issuers of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

NBH has also agreed to buy a 18.34 percent stake from Austrian Österreichische Kontrollbank AG, which is owned by a dozen Austrian banks, napi.hu said.

That would give NBH a total stake of 75.74 percent.

The price was 3,550 forints per share, napi.hu said.

NBH declined to comment. CEESEG and Österreichse Kontrollbank could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Potter)