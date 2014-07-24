FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magyar Telekom, unions agree headcount cut-statement
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 24, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Magyar Telekom, unions agree headcount cut-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom, Hungary’s biggest telecom firm has agreed with trade unions on a cut of maximum 1,700 in its headcount by January 1, 2016, it said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the 2-year headcount cut programme would cost about 12 billion forints in severance payments and out of that around 4 billion forints would be accounted for in September 2014.

The measures are still expected to save a net 15 billion forints in two years even including a planned 4 percent wage hike for employees in lower wage categories, the company added. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.