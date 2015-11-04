FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 4, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Magyar Telekom Q3 earnings drop less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom posted a net profit of 9.336 billion forints ($32.31 million) in the third quarter of 2015, a 12.4 percent decline from the same period of last year, the company said in its earnings report on Wednesday.

The fall was smaller than expected. Analysts forecast a 9 billion forint profit in a poll by the financial website Portfolio.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 3 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2015.

Magyar Telekom, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, earlier forecast an up to 3 percent annual decline for the entire year, but now it expects to reach 2014 EBITDA levels, the company said.

$1 = 288.9100 forints Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
