UPDATE 1-Magyar Telekom Q3 earnings drop less than expected

(Adds detail, background)

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The net earnings of Magyar Telekom fell 12.4 percent in annual terms in the third quarter due to higher marketing, outsourcing, maintenance and depreciation costs, the Deutsche Telekom unit said on Wednesday.

The company made a net profit of 9.34 billion forints ($32.31 million), more than analysts’ forecast of 9 billion forints in a poll by financial website Portfolio.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, to 48.9 billion forints.

The company’s headcount reduction programme helped cut total employee-related expenses by 2.2 percent despite an about 1 billion forint rise in severance costs.

Depreciation and amortization expenses rose 10.6 percent to 27.7 billion forints partly due to higher amortization of telecom licences linked to new frequency rights acquired late last year.

The third-quarter figures underpin a positive momentum and a turnaround in revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow generation, the company’s CEO Christopher Mattheisen said.

EBITDA improved by 3 percent in annual terms in the first nine months of the year, he said, allowing the company to lift its EBITDA guidance for the entire year, while revenue and capital expenditure forecasts remain unchanged.

“We feel comfortable that we will be able to match approximately the (181.2 billion forint) EBITDA reported for 2014,” Mattheisen added. “This is an improvement on our previous guidance which was for up to a 3 percent decline.”