FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary proposes advertising tax cut - MTI national news agency
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
February 3, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary proposes advertising tax cut - MTI national news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hungary has proposed cutting a steep advertising tax and introducing a flat rate, the head of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s office told national news agency MTI late on Tuesday.

The tax has hit the local unit of German media group Bertelsmann particularly hard. Last Friday -- only days ahead of a visit by Chancellor Angela Merkel to Budapest -- the government said it had met RTL and would consider the company’s concerns.

Janos Lazar, the minister in charge of Orban’s office, did not say what the proposed new tax rate would be. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.