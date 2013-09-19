FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's MFB to launch road show for possible dollar bond
September 19, 2013

Hungary's MFB to launch road show for possible dollar bond

BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s state owned MFB bank has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan to arrange meetings with fixed income investors for a possible dollar-denominated bond offering, Thomson Reuters financial news service IFR said on Thursday.

MFB, the Hungarian Development Bank, hired the three banks as joint lead managers and bookrunners for a potential offering.

The meetings will be held in the United States and in London between Sept. 23 and 26 and a bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)

