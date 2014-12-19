Hungary's MKB Bank is not insolvent -cbanker

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungarian MKB Bank is not insolvent and faces no such risk in the near term, central bank deputy Governor Adam Balog said on Friday, adding that in the longer term the lender might have faced difficulties if no action was taken.

Balog told a news conference that the central bank had informed the European Central Bank about Thursday’s takeover of control at loss-making lender MKB in the “appropriate time,” but declined to give further detail. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)