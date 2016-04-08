FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD may still buy stake in Hungary's state-owned MKB Bank - cbanker
April 8, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

EBRD may still buy stake in Hungary's state-owned MKB Bank - cbanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may still acquire a stake in Hungary’s state-owned MKB Bank, after the sale of the bank is closed, the deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary said on Friday.

“EBRD was in the dataroom, it is interested in MKB Bank,” Marton Nagy told reporters. “I think it is still involved, I think there are talks ongoing between the winners and EBRD.”

“If the EBRD appears (as a buyer), it can only be expected after the closing of the transaction.”

The central bank has agreed to sell MKB for 37 billion forints to a consortium of three investors, Hungarian private equity fund Metis, Luxembourg-based fund Blue Robin Investments SCA and Hungarian pension fund Pannonia last week.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

