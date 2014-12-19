FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commission to check if Hungary's MKB transfer in line with EU law
December 19, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Commission to check if Hungary's MKB transfer in line with EU law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungary has not informed the European Commission about its decision to transfer MKB Bank’s ownership rights to the National Bank of Hungary, the Commission’s representation in Budapest said on Friday.

“The Commission will ask the Hungarian authorities for the details of this operation in order to ensure that EU law, including EU rules on state aid, is being complied with,” the press office of the Commission in Budapest said.

Hungary announced on Thursday that its central bank would take control of state-owned MKB Bank and reorganise the loss-making lender. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; editing by David Clarke)

