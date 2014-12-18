FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank to draw safety net around MKB Bank
December 18, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary cbank to draw safety net around MKB Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will draw a safety net around recently acquired MKB Bank, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Thursday, adding that the loss-making lender would undergo a 12-18 month reorganisation and portfolio cleaning programme.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Matolcsy said the central bank would stand behind MKB with its own balance sheet, guaranteeing the full liquidity of MKB, which Hungary bought this year from German BayernLB.

Matolcsy also said the reorganised bank, which contained a bad bank of non-performing commercial real estate loans, may be sold via the stock exchange once the programme is completed and the bank is shored up sufficiently.

He did not provide an estimate for the costs of the reorganisation. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

