Hungary's MKB Bank launches HUF 250 bln bond programme
November 13, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary's MKB Bank launches HUF 250 bln bond programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian state-owned MKB bank on Thursday said it has launched a 250 billion forint ($1 billion) bond issuance framework programme for 2014 and 2015, adding it would specify conditions when the actual issuance rounds take place.

The government of Hungary, which has said it wanted to see the majority of the bank sector in domestic hands, bought MKB from German state-backed lender BayernLB earlier this year for 55 million euros. (1 US dollar = 245.5200 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

