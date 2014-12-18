UPDATE 1-Hungary's central bank to take control of MKB Bank

* Central bank takes control of MKB for up to a year

* Says bank must be shored up, bad loans cleaned up

* Programme to curb capital need, boost MKB’s profitability

* Reorganised MKB may be sold via stock exchange (Adds detail from central bank statement)

BUDAPEST, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank is to take control of government-owned MKB Bank and reorganise the loss-making lender while its problem loans may be hived off into the country’s newly-created bad bank.

Central Bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Thursday the bank would support MKB, Hungary’s fifth-largest bank by assets based on 2013 data, with its own balance sheet while the struggling lender undergoes a 12-18-month reorganisation.

Matolcsy did not provide an estimate for the costs of the shake-up.

“MKB Bank’s capital and liquidity position are satisfactory, however, the banking group is making significant losses,” the central bank said in a statement, adding that it had taken control of MKB for a period of up to one year.

Germany’s BayernLB sold its Hungarian MKB arm to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government in July, ending an ill-fated investment that cost it a total of 2 billion euros in losses over the last 20 years.

The deal was part of Orban’s efforts to boost state control over key sectors of the economy, such as energy and finance. Earlier this month, Hungary agreed to buy GE Capital’s Hungarian business Budapest Bank.

The central bank said it would begin a shake-up of MKB that would include cost-cuts and would also identify and hive off non-performing assets. The bank would not inject capital into MKB, but would clean up the bad loans on its books.

The most likely way could be a 300 billion forint ($1.18 billion) bad bank the central bank launched in November, which will start buying up commercial real estate loans from commercial banks in the first half of 2015.

The bad bank or asset manager is due to start buying up commercial real estate loans from banks to help Hungary’s banks get problem loans off their books and get lending restarted.

The central bank said cleaning up MKB Bank’s books could significantly reduce MKB’s capital needs and improve its profitability.

Matolcsy, speaking at a joint news conference with Orban, said the reorganised bank might be sold via the stock exchange once the restructuring is completed and the bank is sufficiently solid.

Orban confirmed that talks with under way with Austrian banks on a “strategic cooperation” but declined to give further detail. ($1 = 254.31 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman)