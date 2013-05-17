FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's OTP in talks to buy BayernLB unit-website
May 17, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary's OTP in talks to buy BayernLB unit-website

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s biggest commercial bank OTP is in talks with Germany’s Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB) to buy its Hungarian unit MKB Bank, Hungarian news website origo.hu said on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

BayernLB confirmed it had received a number of expressions of interest in the business but was not in advanced talks with any particular possible buyer.

“Given the strong brand name of MKB Bank and the recent successful restructuring efforts, there are a number of interested parties who have contacted BayernLB and expressed interest,” it said in an e-mailed response to Reuters questions.

“BayernLB has neither given exclusivity to any interested party, nor has it entered into advanced negotiations,” it added.

OTP Chairman and Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi said earlier this week that the bank was in talks to buy two unnamed banks from foreign owners who plan to withdraw from the country’s banking sector.

Csanyi denied last week that OTP was carrying out due diligence on MKB.

BayernLB did not give the names of investors who were considering buying MKB. It noted the sale of the unit was part of an agreement between BayernLB and the European Commission and had to be finalized no later than 2016.

“Hence BayernLB will carefully assess its options without time pressure,” it added.

If OTP agrees to buy MKB, it will need approval from competition authorities. It is already one of the country’s top four banks by assets. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Holmes)

