Hungary to issue mobile frequencies tender in April - paper
February 24, 2014

Hungary to issue mobile frequencies tender in April - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungary will issue a tender for the use of mobile frequencies at the end of April, newspaper Napi Gazdasag said on Monday, citing telecoms authority NMHH.

The authority will sell rights to use parts of the 800, 900, 1800 and 2600 MHz frequencies, Napi Gazdasag reported. The country expects to raise 120 billion forints ($531.41 million) from the sale, the daily paper said.

The new frequencies will be used in parallel with the existing ones that provide the basis for Hungary’s mobile phone services.

The NMHH was not immediately available to comment.

Last year NMHH extended until 2022 the licences of Hungary’s current mobile phone operators: Deutsche Telekom unit Magyar Telekom, and the Hungarian subsidiaries of Vodafone and Telenor.

$1 = 225.8131 Hungarian forints Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Pravin Char

