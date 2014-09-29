Hungary sells frequencies to MTel, Vodafone, Telenor

BUDAPEST, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s telecommunications authority NMHH on Monday said it has sold mobile broadband frequencies to Deutsche Telecom unit Magyar Telekom and the Hungarian units of Britain’s Vodafone PLC and Norway’s Telenor ASA besides a new entrant, Digi Ltd.

The companies will pay a total of 130.6 billion forints(530.25 million US dollar) for the frequencies, which can be used for 20 years to operate fourth-generation mobile broadband services.

Magyar Telekom will pay a total of 58.65 billlion forints, Telenor 31.73 billion forints and Vodafone 30.23 billion forints for the frequencies.

Romanian privately-owned Digi Telecommunications Ltd., a new entrant to the mobile data market in Hungary, will pay 10 billion forints for a frequency package. (1 US dollar = 246.3000 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)