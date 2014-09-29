FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary sells frequencies to MTel, Vodafone, Telenor
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 29, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary sells frequencies to MTel, Vodafone, Telenor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s telecommunications authority NMHH on Monday said it has sold mobile broadband frequencies to Deutsche Telecom unit Magyar Telekom and the Hungarian units of Britain’s Vodafone PLC and Norway’s Telenor ASA besides a new entrant, Digi Ltd.

The companies will pay a total of 130.6 billion forints(530.25 million US dollar) for the frequencies, which can be used for 20 years to operate fourth-generation mobile broadband services.

Magyar Telekom will pay a total of 58.65 billlion forints, Telenor 31.73 billion forints and Vodafone 30.23 billion forints for the frequencies.

Romanian privately-owned Digi Telecommunications Ltd., a new entrant to the mobile data market in Hungary, will pay 10 billion forints for a frequency package. (1 US dollar = 246.3000 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

