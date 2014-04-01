FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOL sells BaiTex stake to Turkish Petroleum for $175 mln
April 1, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

MOL sells BaiTex stake to Turkish Petroleum for $175 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian energy group MOL has finalised a deal to sell a 49 percent stake in upstream company BaiTex LLC to Turkish Petroleum Corporation for about $175 million, MOL said in a statement on Tuesday.

BaiTex holds hydrocarbon licences for the Baituganskoye field and Yerilkinsky block in the Volga-Ural region in Russia.

The deal was announced on Feb. 20.

MOL shares closed at 12,575 forints ($56.43), up 0.2 percent. ($1 = 222.8606 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto. Editing by Jane Merriman)

