Moody's lifts Hungary bank system outlook to positive
June 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Moody's lifts Hungary bank system outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s lifted the outlook on Hungary’s banking system to positive on Tuesday, saying that improving operating conditions in Hungary would likely benefit its banks’ asset quality and capital and restore profitability.

“The positive outlook on Hungary’s banking system reflects lenders’ improving loan quality and capital,” Moody’s said in a statement. “A shift in the government’s policy stance towards banks should also support their financial fundamentals and capacity to grow.”

Moody’s is due to review Hungary’s sovereign debt rating on July 8. Moody’s has a Ba1 rating with a positive outlook on Hungary’s debt. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

