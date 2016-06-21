Hungary's FHB Bank faces possible Moody's downgrade

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's has placed Hungary's FHB Bank under review for a downgrade after continued losses were exacerbated by a police investigation and a large bond repurchase hit its capital position.

FHB found itself in authorities' crosshairs this month with complaints from sector peers followed by a concerted government and central bank effort to tighten control over its business network in a move widely seen as being aimed at its billionaire chairman.

The scrutiny came suddenly after years of government support that FHB Chairman Zoltan Speder used to build a wide network of partners that includes the Hungarian Post and the development bank MFB.

Analysts have said the turnaround was a blow to FHB's basic business model, which would have to be reviewed.

The statement from Moody's on Tuesday was the first ratings agency warning about FHB and cited increased risks to the bank's solvency and business prospects and concerns about the effects of negative publicity on the bank's franchise.

FHB did not comment on the Moody's action in a statement on the Budapest bourse website and merely informed investors of the warning. A spokesman for the company said there would be no further comment.

"Any possible charges against the bank of serious wrongdoings has the potential to result in material financial and reputational costs for FHB and to further weaken its solvency," Moody's said.

It also cited an FHB decision to buy back 112 million euros ($126 million) of subordinated debt to address a regulatory fine for misleading markets about a 2012 bond issue -- a move that FHB said would cut its capital adequacy to 10.8 percent from 16 percent.

That might be compounded with other risks, Moody's said.

"FHB's capitalisation will likely remain under pressure stemming from high loan-loss provisions, declining revenues and other costs that could be imposed by the Hungarian authorities," the ratings agency said.

FHB shares fell to their lowest level since the integration with the savings and loan sector began in 2013, erasing 40 percent of its value in 10 days.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which is the country's market regulator, could not be reached for comment about FHB's situation.

The NBH has the right to take control of banks that face solvency problems. ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Additional reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Goodman)