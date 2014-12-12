Hungary's MVM to raise $275 million in equity and EIB borrowing

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian energy group MVM said its shareholders, mainly the Hungarian government, had approved its proposals to raise $275 million through a mixture of selling new stock and taking on borrowings from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The group said on Friday its owners backed its plans to sell new shares to raise 37.2 billion forints ($150 million) and to borrow 100 million euros ($125 million) from the EIB.

It did not say for what it wanted to use the new funds from the share issue but said the EIB loan would finance power network and gas storage renovation projects.

MVM plans investment projects including the introduction of 450 MHz data transmission services based on mobile telecom technology, set to cost 12.8 billion forints including building a nationwide network.

Last month it said it had made a non-binding bid for a 66 percent stake in Slovak electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne (SE) held by Italian company Enel, acting alongside the Slovnaft unit of Hungarian oil and gas group MOL .

($1 = 247.6000 forints)