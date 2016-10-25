Hungary's Opimus acquires Mediaworks after newspaper closure

BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian holding company Opimus has acquired the publisher Mediaworks from Austrian businessman Heinrich Pecina's Vienna Capital Partners, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, bringing the company into government-friendly hands.

Mediaworks abruptly closed down the country's largest political daily, left-leaning Nepszabadsag, earlier this month, and local media had speculated the company might be sold on to Opimus, a marginal player on the Budapest bourse.

The closure of Nepszabadsag reignited criticism of Prime Minster Viktor Orban, who has limited press freedoms with a media law and whose associates have built a sprawling network of news outlets, taking over old titles and starting new ones. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Alison Williams)