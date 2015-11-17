Hungary to start building new nuclear blocks in 2018

BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to start building two new blocks at its Paks nuclear power plant, which supplies about 40 percent of the country’s electricity needs, in 2018, Government Commissioner Attila Aszodi said on Tuesday.

The central European country of 10 million people will finance the bulk of the cost of the project with a 10 billion euro loan from Russia, Hungary’s former communist master, which also supplies a large chunk of the country’s natural gas.

The project to build two new blocks of 1,200 megawatts each at the Paks nuclear power plant, awarded to Russia’s Rosatom, has raised concerns that Hungary, a member of the European Union and NATO, was drifting back into Moscow’s orbit.

“Construction would start in 2018 and assuming about six years, we can get the fifth block online by the end of 2023 or the start of 2024,” Aszodi told a news conference. “We expect the blocks to start commercial operation in 2025 and 2026.”

Hungary, which covered about a third of its electricity needs from cheaper imports last year, has yet to win approval from EU regulators over issues concerning state aid and public procurements to select suppliers.

“We still believe that the project can be implemented without the provision of state aid,” Aszodi said. EU regulators could rule over the issue in the coming weeks, the government has said.

Aszodi said Hungary would use some part of the Russian loan, which can be tapped until 2025, before construction starts in 2018 as it also covers the costs of planning and authorisation. The first repayment is due in March 2026.

“If the blocks start operation earlier, the repayment will also fall due sooner,” Aszodi said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)