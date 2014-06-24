FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary rejects "sneaking" changes to EU treaty - PM Orban
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary rejects "sneaking" changes to EU treaty - PM Orban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday that Budapest rejected any “sneaking” changes to the EU’s treaty, referring to the selection process for picking the EU Commission’s new president.

Orban has already said that he would not support the nomination of Jean-Claude Juncker for the bloc’s most powerful job, joining British Prime Minister David Cameron who says EU leaders should stand up for the principle that national governments are the prime source of democratic legitimacy in Europe.

“The basic stance for Hungary is that treaties must be observed,” Orban told a news conference with EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and others.

“This has a significance because today in Europe, especially as a result of the ‘Spitzenkandidaten’ debate, the suspicion arises that ... practices are applied with which they are actually modifying the treaty. We call this a sneaking treaty (change) and we reject this,” Orban said, referring to the dispute over the next EU Commission head. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.