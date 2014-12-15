FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary may cut bank tax in 2016 or 2017 -PM Orban
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 15, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary may cut bank tax in 2016 or 2017 -PM Orban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungary may cut its windfall tax on banks around 2016 or 2017 if the government can strike a good agreement with the banking sector, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was cited by Bloomberg as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

The decision would be made after the country phased out foreign currency mortgages and depended on banks expanding credit supply, Orban said.

Orban was also cited as saying the government was looking to buy further banking assets. (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.