Hungary's OTP says cartel fine unfounded
November 20, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary's OTP says cartel fine unfounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - OTP Bank said on Wednesday that a cartel fine it had got along with other banks was “unfounded” and it would appeal against the ruling of the country’s competition watchdog GVH.

“OTP Bank Plc. considers the resolution as unfounded and is going to resort to the available legal redress,” it said in a statement.

The GVH has imposed fines totalling 9.5 billion forints ($43.27 million) on 11 commercial banks, claiming they had operated a cartel during a repayment scheme for foreign currency mortgage holders two years ago. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

