REFILE-Hungary's OTP interested in BayernLB's MKB unit, among others
December 5, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Hungary's OTP interested in BayernLB's MKB unit, among others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Modifies headline and first paragraph to make clear that OTP CEO said he was interested in looking at any bank that comes up for sale, not just MKB)

BUDAPEST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hungary’s biggest bank OTP is interested in any bank that could come up for sale including German state-backed lender BayernLB’s troubled Hungarian unit MKB, OTP’s chief executive was quoted as saying in business magazine Forbes in an interview published on Thursday.

“We are interested in every bank that is for sale, we keenly look at them,” Sandor Csanyi told the paper when asked about potential acquisition targets, including MKB.

“But I would not relinquish our current, very strong capital and liquidity position ... I do not want to get into a situation again when liquidity disappears from the market, our bonds expire and we have to raise the sums to be paid back in a short period of time,” he said, referring to a 2008 financial market meltdown.

A spokesman for MKB declined comment.

Csanyi added that the current level of taxation in the financial sector, worth over 350 billion forints ($1.6 billion) in 2013, or more than 1 percent of Hungary’s economic output, was unsustainable in the long run and would harm the economy.

The taxes, such as a bank levy and a financial transactions tax, are part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s fiscal stabilisation measures that have earned criticism but helped get Hungary off the European Union’s list of fiscal offenders.

“In my view the banking sector is approaching the end of its working capacity,” Csanyi said. “I find it increasingly hard to see who would finance economic growth not driven by multinational companies apart from OTP and one or two other banks.” ($1 = 222.71 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
