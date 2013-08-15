Hungarian bank OTP's net profit slips on bad debts abroad, new levy

* Profit in Hungary down on interest rate falls, new tax

* Russian unit hit by souring loans

* Overall capital position remains strong

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Provisioning against bad debts in Russia and a special tax at home knocked second-quarter net profits at Hungary’s OTP Bank but pretax profits were up due to less domestic provisioning and the bank said its capital position remained strong.

OTP said on Thursday profits at its Russian unit business deteriorated significantly in the quarter due to higher provisioning on consumer loans, a fifth of which were now behind on payments.

The bank’s second-quarter profit after tax slipped to 40.58 billion forints ($180 million) from 41.07 billion a year ago, and as other foreign units were also weak, just 24 percent of the bank’s earnings came from abroad in the quarter, down from 45 percent in the first. The only soundly profitable major foreign unit was its Bulgarian bank.

The Hungarian government’s financial sector tax weighed heavily with OTP paying 13.2 billion forints under a one-off tax levied on banks to make up for a government revenue shortfall from a financial transaction tax.

Pretax profit in the second quarter was 58.38 billion forints, up from 46.08 billion a year ago.

On the group level, the bank’s interest income was 162.6 billion forints in the quarter, up 2 percent from a year ago, while it made 42.8 billion forints from fees, a 13 percent rise.

In the first half as a whole, the core Hungarian business continued to suffer, with operating profit down 10 percent as interest margins narrowed amid record low rates and a regulatory interest cap. The loan book shrank and a shelter scheme on foreign currency loans also eroded profits, the bank said.

However, it said bad debt provisioning in the home business remained subdued, at about half the level seen a year ago, although the rate of non-performing loans rose to 20.8 percent by the end of June from 19.9 percent in March. Risk provisions covered 78.6 percent of that, down from 80.3 percent three months previously.

The bank said its capital position remained robust, however, with its solvency margin at 20.2 percent of assets, up from 19.7 percent in the first quarter and far above the regulatory minimum of 8 percent. ($1=225.5506 Hungarian forints) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)