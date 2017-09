BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Hungary’s OTP Bank has been suspended at the request of the lender, Budapest Stock Exchange communications director Noemi Lusztig told Reuters.

A statement from brokerage Equilor issued after Wednesday’s market close said it would offer at auction 14 million OTP shares from 0900 GMT on Thursday.

OTP shares closed at 5,670 forints on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Holmes)